Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

