Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.
NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.
About Bruker
Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
