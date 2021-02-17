BTU Protocol (BTU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $220,658.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $54.05 million and $220,658.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00896650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.28 or 0.05056912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016189 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

