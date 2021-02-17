Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Down 0.7%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.69. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Builders Capital Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.50 target price for the company.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.37.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.