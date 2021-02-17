Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Trading Down 10.5%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.81 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 341,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 693,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

