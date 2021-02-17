Burst Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,692.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $16,692.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,399,096 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.