C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,271 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.25% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

