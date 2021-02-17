CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average of $231.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

