CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of CACI International worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $16,120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in CACI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CACI International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI stock opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

