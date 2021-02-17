Cactus (WHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WHD opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

