Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CADE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 1,007,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

