Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Cadence Design Systems worth $129,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

CDNS opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,666 shares of company stock worth $13,010,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

