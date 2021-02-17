CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CAE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

