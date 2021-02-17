CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $673.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

