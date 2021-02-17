CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Shares Up 9.3% on Analyst Upgrade

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CAI International traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 802,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 177,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CAI International in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CAI International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $735.76 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

