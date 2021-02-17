Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.30. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 299 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. AlphaValue raised Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

