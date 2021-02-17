CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00061106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00328165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00082541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00071627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00443000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00173190 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

