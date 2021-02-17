Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.92). Approximately 17,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 34,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80.

Cake Box Holdings Plc

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 133 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

