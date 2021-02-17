Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $79.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.92 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

