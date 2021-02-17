Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as high as C$4.33. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 86,984 shares changing hands.

CFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.37.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$157.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.