California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Stock Price Up 7%

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

About California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB)

California Business Bank provides financial products and services in Southern California. The company accepts checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. The company also offers online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services.

