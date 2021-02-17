California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 12,543 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Stericycle worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

