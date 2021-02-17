California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 18,512 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of AerCap worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

