California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,086 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $286,199,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,992,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,145 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

