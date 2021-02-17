California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 22,218 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Capri worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

