California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 28,138 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Kimco Realty worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

