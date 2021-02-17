California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,136 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,013,507.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $503,760.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,711 shares in the company, valued at $448,956.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,537 shares of company stock worth $16,346,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

TTEK stock opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $143.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

