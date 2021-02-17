California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

