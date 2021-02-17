California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of American Financial Group worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

