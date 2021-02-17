California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Texas Pacific Land worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. CWM LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 309 shares of company stock valued at $225,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,164.23 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,187.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.09.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

