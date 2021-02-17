California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after buying an additional 884,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,583,000 after purchasing an additional 632,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 199,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,147,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

