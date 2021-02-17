California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,570 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Sonoco Products worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 85,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

