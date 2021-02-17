California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 33,658 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,352,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,774,000 after buying an additional 90,035 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

