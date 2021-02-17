California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,551 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Science Applications International worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

