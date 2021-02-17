California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of CoreLogic worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLGX. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $88.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

