California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,679,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,824,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

