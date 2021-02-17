California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of CyberArk Software worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,035,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 86,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,169.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.58.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

