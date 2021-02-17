California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Littelfuse worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,869 shares of company stock worth $14,145,874 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

