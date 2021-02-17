California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of BWX Technologies worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.