California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Polaris worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 362.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

