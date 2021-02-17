California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Bruker worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.04.

BRKR stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

