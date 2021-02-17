California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Q2 worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Q2 by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $3,411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $974,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,022 shares of company stock worth $23,209,037 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.56.

Q2 stock opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.81. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.