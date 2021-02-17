California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Silicon Laboratories worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $973,435. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.