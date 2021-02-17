California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of MSA Safety worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $172.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $172.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

