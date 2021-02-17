California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.56 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of ManpowerGroup worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.