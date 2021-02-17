California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.64 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Freshpet worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freshpet by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $170.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,549.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $173.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

