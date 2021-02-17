California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Nutanix worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

