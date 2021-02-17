California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.88 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Old Republic International worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 132.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 1,309,456 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 274.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 970,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 710,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after buying an additional 479,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

