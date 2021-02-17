California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Oshkosh worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $99.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.