California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.36 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,722 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of People’s United Financial worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $16.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

