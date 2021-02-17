California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of American Campus Communities worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ACC opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

